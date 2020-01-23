PG&E Made a Deal With Bondholders: The Details, and Why California's Governor Wants Changes

A group of bondholders has reached an agreement with the California utility to settle their claims, bringing an end to their monthslong battle against PG&E and its shareholders.

The fight between two competing investor groups in PG&E’s bankruptcy is ending.

A group of company bondholders has reached an agreement with the California utility to settle their claims, bringing an end to their monthslong battle against PG&E (ticker: PCG) and its shareholders. The two groups of investors were vying to control the utility when it exits bankruptcy.

Shareholders will remain in the driver’s seat, but bondholders’ losses will be limited as the utility’s debt is restructured. And all of the utility’s debt, totaling more than $21 billion, will be secured if the plan is implemented, giving bondholders stronger rights to the company’s assets than victims of future catastrophic wildfires.

Bondholders will also have the chance to join a group of investors providing “backstop” financing for an equity offering intended to fund the exit from bankruptcy. The company plans to raise a total of $14 billion in equity markets, with up to $2 billion of that from bondholders and up to $12 billion coming from hedge funds who currently own the company’s shares.

PG&E bond prices have rallied over the past week, as initial reports about a deal circulated.

Under the terms of the deal, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, nearly $8 billion of unsecured bonds will be refinanced at longer maturities and/or lower coupons. The company’s plan deems those bondholders to be impaired, because bondholders will receive lower interest rates for the period that the company is in bankruptcy court.

Investors whose holdings are impaired are entitled to vote to reject or accept a restructuring plan.

Investors who own long-term, high-coupon PG&E debt will receive refinanced bonds with lower coupons. Holders of $6.2 billion of bonds that were issued with coupons between 5.125% and 6.35% will receive $3.1 billion of 2030 debt with a coupon of 4.55%, and $3.1 billion of 2050 debt with a 4.95% coupon.

PG&E bonds totaling $1.75 billion that mature before 2022 will be refinanced with two tranches of new debt maturing in 2025 and 2028. Other company debt, such as bank credit facilities and pollution-control bonds, will be refinanced with roughly $4 billion of senior secured bonds maturing in 2025 and 2040. That debt is also considered impaired under the company’s plan, according to the term sheet for the deal.

All six tranches of new bonds will be secured, giving investors who own them a greater claim on the utility’s assets if the company runs into future trouble.

The remaining $9.6 billion of bonds will be reinstated, leaving unchanged their maturities and coupons. The debt will be secured, rather than unsecured, as it was before the bankruptcy. These are the only bonds that aren’t considered to be impaired under the terms of the deal.

The deal still needs to be accepted by the court. And once that happens, PG&E still needs to gain the approval of state regulators to exit bankruptcy court in a way that complies with a new state law meant to manage the risk of future wildfires. That law, AB-1054, created a state fund to cover the costs of future catastrophic wildfires, but PG&E will only gain access to it if it exits bankruptcy by the end of June.

In a Wednesday filing with the bankruptcy court, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his attorneys objected to the terms of the new restructuring plan.

“The Governor does not believe that as drafted the Debtors’ Plan meets the requirements of AB 1054, and thus it will not afford the reorganized entity access to the Wildfire Fund,” the filing said. “Without the Wildfire Fund, the Debtors’ Plan does not appear to be feasible. As the Governor has repeatedly made clear, it is essential that upon exit of these Chapter 11 Cases the reorganized entity be positioned for transformation to provide safe, reliable and affordable power for Californians.”

Even so, PG&E’s shares were up 5.4% in mid morning on Thursday, as the S&P 500 fell.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

