PG&E Issues Details Of Exit Financing - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) said it currently expects to pursue underwritten public offerings of common stock and equity units as part of its plan to fund the company's emergence from Chapter 11. The expected $5.75 billion of gross proceeds of the offerings of common stock and equity units are expected to be used, together with approximately $3.25 billion of proceeds from private sales of common stock, to fund distributions under the plan of reorganization.

PG&E said an investor who beneficially owns at least 1 million shares of PG&E common stock as of the eligibility date will be eligible to purchase PG&E shares in the common stock offering through the reserved allocation. Up to 25% of the common stock offering will be allocated to individual or retail investors through brokerage firms.

PG&E also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a select number of investors, including affiliates of Appaloosa, Third Point LLC, Zimmer Partners and Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, that have agreed to purchase an aggregate of $3.25 billion in common stock of PG&E, expected to be issued in a private placement upon the company's emergence from Chapter 11. The investors will pay up to $10.50 per share.

PG&E also has received the consents needed to amend the equity backstop commitment letters to eliminate the existing tier structure that required the company to meet minimum prices to execute either a fully marketed or rights offering. The parties to the backstop commitment letters have committed to enter into a Redeemable Forward Stock Purchase Agreement for $523 million.

By entering into the private placement and the RFSPA, the company has prearranged for almost $3.8 billion of the $9.0 billion of equity required for emergence.

