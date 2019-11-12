PG&E Is Offering More to Settle With Wildfire Victims

The California utility is intensifying its efforts to reach a deal with one of the key constituencies it needs to win over to exit bankruptcy.

The California utility is intensifying its efforts to reach a deal with one of the key constituencies it needs to win over to exit bankruptcy.

Pacific Gas and Electric is intensifying its efforts to settle with a key constituency it needs to exit bankruptcy, ahead of a hearing that could determine the fate of a prior deal with holders of wildfire-insurance claims.

PG&E (ticker: PCG), the utility’s holding company, filed for protection from its creditors in January, as it faced billions of dollars in potential liabilities for deadly wildfires its equipment caused in 2017 and 2018. The cost of those fires hasn’t been determined; a federal court is working to estimate the total.

This week, PG&E increased the size of its offer to settle claims from wildfire victims, who are seeking compensation for uninsured losses, along with damages for things such as loss of life and emotional distress.

The California utility is now offering $13.5 billion to the group, Barron’s has confirmed. That sum matches the payment offered in a competing reorganization plan proposed by a committee of bondholders and already backed by wildfire victims.

The two plans are said to offer different proportions of cash and stock compensation. But a plaintiff’s attorney has said in open court proceedings that wildfire victims would consider an offer of that size from the company. The utility was previously offering roughly $8 billion to wildfire victims, according to regulatory filings.

State officials and regulators have said it is a priority to make sure claims not covered by insurance are paid. A deal with uninsured victims would help the company make the political case for its own bankruptcy plan.

Shareholders and bondholders are vying for control of the process. If bondholders decisively win the fight, the utility’s outstanding shares could be rendered nearly worthless.

PG&E’s new offer to wildfire victims—originally reported by Bloomberg late Monday—comes shortly before a hearing Wednesday that could secure an advantage for the company in the negotiations.

In that hearing, Judge Dennis Montali will consider approving an $11 billion offer PG&E made in September to settle “subrogation claims,” reimbursing insurance companies for wildfire costs that they have already paid.

Half of the total estimated claims are owned by hedge funds, with the other half owned by insurers, according to court filings.

The $11 billion agreement has powerful opposition, however, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, the official creditors’ committee, wildfire victims, a bond trustee, and a ratepayer advocate organization.

Those opposing parties warn in court filings that PG&E’s plan requires subrogation claim holders to vote against the bondholders’ deal as long as the company is solvent. And the $11 billion figure for the settlement only applies if the company’s reorganization plan is accepted, they add.

In an objection filed with the court, Gov. Newsom described the deal as “yet another example of legal maneuvering by parties apparently more focused on securing procedural advantages for their own pecuniary interests than on reaching a fair and expeditious resolution of this bankruptcy.”

“This bankruptcy—voluntarily filed by PG&E—must be resolved so the state of California can get on with the urgent business of fundamentally transforming this utility into one that can provide safe, affordable and reliable power,” he added.

While the details of the $13.5 billion offer to cover uninsured losses are still mostly unclear, it will likely factor into a round of mediation talks to be held on Nov. 20. Judge Montali appointed a mediator to oversee the negotiations last month, in a move that was seen by shareholders as good for the company.

Shareholders appeared to be optimistic about Tuesday’s news. The utility’s stock climbed more than 13% during the session.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.