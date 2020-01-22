PG&E Gets Support From Bondholders For Restructuring Plan

(RTTNews) - California power giant PG&E Corp. (PCG) said it has reached an agreement with bondholders that threatened opposition to its strategy for getting out of bankruptcy.

But, California Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly urged a federal judge to reject PG&E's plan for getting out of bankruptcy. He has threatened a state takeover of the troubled utility.

PG&E noted that the Ad Hoc Committee of Senior Unsecured Noteholders will withdraw its alternative plan of reorganization and support the PG&E Plan upon entry of an order approving the Restructuring Support Agreement by the Bankruptcy Court.

The company said the agreement resolves all issues related to the treatment of pre-petition funded debt of the Utility, including post-petition interest amounts and make-whole premiums, under PG&E's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization.

"This agreement helps achieve our goals of fairly compensating wildfire victims, protecting customers' bills and emerging from Chapter 11 as the utility of the future that our customers and communities expect and deserve," said CEO and President of PG&E Corporation Bill Johnson.

PG&E said it is committed to working with all stakeholders to confirm and implement the PG&E Plan, to obtaining regulatory approval from the CPUC consistent with AB 1054, and to achieving confirmation of the Plan by the Bankruptcy Court in advance of June 30, 2020.

PG&E expects to amend its Plan of Reorganization in the coming weeks.

