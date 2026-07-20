PG&E Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

PG&E Corporation PCG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.26% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of PCG’s Q2 Earnings

Rising electric load from electric vehicle adoption, data center expansion and building electrification is expected to have lifted energy consumption, supporting the company’s growth and expansion.



Higher sales expectations, and reduced non-fuel operating and maintenance expenses are likely to have boosted PG&E’s second-quarter earnings.



The implementation of new electric and gas rates in prior quarters may have strengthened rate recovery, supporting earnings visibility during the quarter.

Q2 Expectations for PCG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.31 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.9%.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 37 cents, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 19.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PCG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PG&E this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.37%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PCG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



CMS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 72 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.4%.



Edison International EIX is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +20.45% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 99 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 2.1%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 70 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 2.9%.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.