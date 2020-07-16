PG&E Found Responsible For 2019 Kincade Wildfire In California

(RTTNews) - California investigators have concluded that the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County last October was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by PG&E.

The finding came just less than a month after the company exited bankruptcy proceedings that saw it settle billions of dollars in claims from fatal wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

Responding to the finding, PG&E said it did not have access to CAL FIRE's investigative report or the evidence it has collected. The company look forwards to reviewing both at the appropriate time.

The Kincade Fire started on October 23, 2019, and burned a total of 77,758 acres, destroyed 374 structures and caused four non-life threatening injuries, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

The Fire department also said tinder dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to extreme rates of fire spread.

