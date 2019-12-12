PG&E Files Amended Plan Of Reorganization With Bankruptcy Court - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PG&E said that it filed an amended Plan of Reorganization with the Bankruptcy Court in its Chapter 11 cases. The Plan reflects PG&E's settlements with all major groups of wildfire claimants. The company also resolved the disputed release provisions between the wildfire victims and insurance companies, which was a condition to the settlement with the wildfire victims.

The company said it is on track to achieve regulatory approval and Bankruptcy Court confirmation in advance of the June 30, 2020, statutory deadline for participation in the state's new wildfire fund.

The company believes its plan will enable the company to emerge from Chapter 11 as a financially sound utility positioned to serve California for the long term.

Last week, PG&E reached a settlement valued at about $13.5 billion to resolve all remaining wildfire claims, including individual claims, relating to the 2015 Butte Fire, 2016 Ghost Ship Fire, 2017 Northern California Wildfires, and the 2018 Camp Fire pursuant to the terms of PG&E's Plan.

PG&E's Plan has the support of the Official Committee of Tort Claimants and firms representing approximately 70% of wildfire victims.

PG&E previously reached settlements with two major groups of wildfire claim holders, including a $1 billion settlement with cities, counties, and other public entities, and an $11 billion agreement with insurance companies and other entities that have already paid insurance coverage for claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.