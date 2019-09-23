PG&E Expects To Shut Off Power For Safety In Nine Counties Starting Monday

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said that it expects to shut off power for safety in nine Northern California counties starting Monday evening that could affect about 124,000 customers in the counties. It continues to monitor hot, dry and windy weather over the next few days.

The areas include portions of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills and Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties in the North Bay.

It is expected that elevated weather conditions, including potential fire risk, to begin around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, with the peak period of fire risk forecasted to last until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24.

The company noted that it will make a final decision on whether to proceed with the Public Safety Power Shutoff late Monday morning. If a decision is made to proceed with a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff for these counties, it is anticipated to take place during the late afternoon or evening hours on Monday.

The company said it will open Community Resource Centers in multiple locations on September 24 in the potentially impacted counties. The centers will be open during daylight hours only and will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 customers each.

