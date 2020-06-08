PG&E expects to raise $5.75 bln from public offerings to fund bankruptcy exit

June 8 (Reuters) - Power provider PG&E Corp PCG.N said on Monday it plans to raise $5.75 billion from public offerings to partially fund its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Separately, the company said investors, including Appaloosa and Third Point, have agreed to purchase up to $3.25 billion of its stock once the company exits bankruptcy.

