US Markets
PCG

PG&E expects to raise $5.75 bln from public offerings to fund bankruptcy exit

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Power provider PG&E Corp said on Monday it plans to raise $5.75 billion from public offerings to partially fund its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

June 8 (Reuters) - Power provider PG&E Corp PCG.N said on Monday it plans to raise $5.75 billion from public offerings to partially fund its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Separately, the company said investors, including Appaloosa and Third Point, have agreed to purchase up to $3.25 billion of its stock once the company exits bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular