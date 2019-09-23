PG&E Executes Agreement To Settle Insurance Subrogation Claims - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company have executed an agreement to settle all insurance subrogation claims relating to 2017 and 2018 wildfires. The latest agreement is PG&E's second major settlement of wildfire claims. Proceedings regarding the final major group of wildfire claims are currently pending in court.

PG&E will file an amended Plan with the Bankruptcy Court to reflect its settlement with two of three major Groups of wildfire claimants. The Plan's goals will remain unchanged. PG&E said it remains on track to have the Plan confirmed in advance of the statutory deadline.

Also, PG&E said it will submit a response to the Elliott Proposal on the schedule set forth by the Bankruptcy Court. PG&E believes the Elliott proposal would cost all PG&E customers billions of dollars in additional interest payments over 15 years.

