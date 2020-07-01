PG&E emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

July 1 (Reuters) - Utility PG&E Corp said on Wednesday it had emerged from bankruptcy, marking an end to a long-drawn restructuring process which began after its equipment sparked some of the deadliest wildfires in California. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PG&E US BANKRUPTCY/ (URGENT)

