News & Insights

Stocks
PCG

PG&E Earnings Results: $PCG Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 13, 2025 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

PG&E ($PCG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, missing estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $6,631,000,000, missing estimates of $7,178,746,296 by $-547,746,296.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PCG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PG&E Insider Trading Activity

PG&E insiders have traded $PCG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICIA K POPPE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,555 shares for an estimated $1,147,766
  • STEPHANIE N WILLIAMS (VP and Controller) sold 38,601 shares for an estimated $707,170

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PG&E Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of PG&E stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKSTONE INC. removed 37,437,549 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $740,140,343
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 13,603,189 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $268,935,046
  • ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. added 12,312,032 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $243,408,872
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,958,282 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,318,130
  • MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 9,194,476 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,544,525
  • FMR LLC added 8,604,396 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $170,108,908
  • HRT FINANCIAL LP added 7,622,810 shares (+7433.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,702,953

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PG&E Government Contracts

We have seen $3,396,337 of award payments to $PCG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PG&E Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.