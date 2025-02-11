PG&E Earnings Preview: Recent $PCG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PG&E ($PCG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,178,746,296 and earnings of $0.32 per share.

PG&E Insider Trading Activity

PG&E insiders have traded $PCG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA K POPPE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,555 shares for an estimated $1,147,766

STEPHANIE N WILLIAMS (VP and Controller) sold 38,601 shares for an estimated $707,170

PG&E Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of PG&E stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PG&E Government Contracts

We have seen $3,396,337 of award payments to $PCG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

