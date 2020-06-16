PG&E draws US$54bn book on US$8.925bn high-grade bond

By William Hoffman and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - Order books swelled to US$54bn on Pacific Gas and Electric Co six-part US$8.925bn bond sale Tuesday as the California-based utility seeks to raise funding as part of its exit from bankruptcy, according to bankers.

The first mortgage bond deal comes as credit markets recover from a recent sell-off. The recovery was spurred in part by the Federal Reserve's decision on Monday to incorporate without certification individual securities into its secondary bond buying facility.

All this bodes well for PG&E.

The company said last week it could raise as much as US$27bn in the public market to help pay down billions of dollars in legal claims stemming from its involvement in deadly wildfires.

Strong demand for today's issue, rated Baa3/BBB-, was reflected in aggressive price tightening of between 45bp-70bp across the six tranches. "

It has launched a US$2.5bn two-year non-call one at Treasuries plus 155bp, a US$1bn a seven-year at 155bp, a US$2bn 10-year at 175bp, a US$1bn 20-year at 180bp and a US$1.925bn 30-year at 200bp.

It is also pricing a US$500m two-year non-call one floater at three month Libor plus 148bp.

Initial price thoughts had been set in the area of Treasuries plus 200bp, 225bp, 237.5bp, 250bp and 262.5bp.

Yet spread tightening was just to much too bear for some accounts initially attracted to the trade and comparing it against Southern California Edison, an Baa2/BBB rated opco of Edison International.

"They are not cheap to Southern California Edison, which has less wildfire risk," said one investor who decided to drop out. "We think it is ok, but it is not a screaming buy."

Southern California Edison's 3.65% 2050s closed on Monday at a G-spread of around 170bp, while its 2.25% 2030s were trading yesterday at around 155bp, according to MarketAxess data.

"There’s a significant pick up in spreads (to Southern California Edison)," said another buyside account.

"It’s a different story, and it should certainly trade wider, but that kind of difference really catches peoples’ eyes, especially in a market performing as well as it has over the last 24 hours.”

Other comps included Ohio-based utility FirstEnergy, whose 2.25% 2030s were trading with a G-spread of around 153bp on Tuesday, 10bp tighter on the day, according MarketAxess data.

"My expectation is that investors like the safety of the first mortgage bonds," said a third fund manager.

Indeed, before bankruptcy most holders of PG&E debt were unsecured and therefore were left pari passu with wildfire claimants.

That will change as the utility emerges from bankruptcy as much of the debt being issued will be secured and higher up the capital structure.

The holding company PG&E Corp is also set to raise US$3.75bn on Friday through a three-part senior secured offering, rated B1/BB-/BB- after investors call on Wednesday.

But some investors think the junk-rated portion may not enjoy as much traction as its high-grade counterpart given its standing along the credit spectrum and relatively tight pricing.

"You’ll see some good demand on the high-yield offering, but not nearly as much as we’re seeing on the high-grade deal today," said the third investor.

Initial price thoughts on that deal have been set at 5.5-5.75% on a new five-year non-call two, 5.75%-6% on an eight-year non-call three, and 6-6.25% a 10-year non-call five.

"Price talk offers a modest concession to existing BB rated utilities, but we’ll have to see where it prices, said Scott Kimball, a fixed-income portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management.

"Either way, at the price talk, or at a revised lower yield, it’s an attractive cost of financing for the issuer. [But] "we don’t think it’s uniquely cheap for investors."

Active bookrunners on both deals are Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

(Reporting by William Hoffman and Paul Kilby; additional reporting by David Bell Editing by Jack Doran)

