PCG.PRX

PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

July 09, 2025 — 02:50 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.00), with shares changing hands as low as $36.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.00% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRX was trading at a 24.94% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.48% in the "Utilities" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.9465 - 2.4331.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

PCG.PRX+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

