PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRC was trading at a 24.97% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.87% in the "Utilities" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRC shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 0.7%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.