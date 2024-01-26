PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 1/30/24, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of PCG.PRC's recent share price of $18.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of PCG.PRC to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRC shares open for trading on 1/30/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.83%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRC shares, versus PCG:
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:
In Friday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) is currently up about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.8%.
