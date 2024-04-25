News & Insights

PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable Ex-Dividend Reminder

April 25, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

On 4/29/24, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of PCG.PRC's recent share price of $18.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of PCG.PRC to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRC shares open for trading on 4/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.76%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRC shares, versus PCG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:

PCG.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen

