PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 4/30/25, PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2725, payable on 5/15/25. As a percentage of PCG.PRI's recent share price of $16.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of PCG.PRI to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRI shares open for trading on 4/30/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.76%, which compares to an average yield of 6.97% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRI shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2725 on PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Monday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.1%.

