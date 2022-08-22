Markets
PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.20), with shares changing hands as low as $18.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRG was trading at a 26.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 23.61% in the "Electric Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRG shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Monday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRG) is currently off about 4.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are down about 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

