PG&E Corporation to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

PG&E Corporation PCG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company posted an earnings surprise of 15.63%. Moreover, the company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.28%.



Let’s take a closer look at the factors that are likely to be reflected in PG&E’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of PCG’s Q4 Earnings



During most of the fourth quarter, PCG’s service territories observed warmer-than-normal temperature patterns. This is likely to have impacted demand for electricity from the company’s customers for heating purposes this winter, which is expected to have hurt its quarterly revenues.

Also, significant wildfires affected larger areas of California in the fourth quarter, which forced the company to temporarily shut its power supply to some of its customers. This outage might have some adverse impact on PCG’s overall top-line results.



Nevertheless, favorable outcomes from PCG’s earlier approved general rate case fillings might have bolstered the company’s fourth-quarter revenue performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $7.25 billion, which indicates growth of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



In November, heavy rainfall, landslides and floods hit PG&E’s service areas. These, along with the aforementioned wildfires, might have caused damages to some of the company’s infrastructure, pushing up its operating & maintenance (O&M) costs, which is expected to hurt its fourth-quarter earnings.



However, solid sales growth expectations, along with PCG’s efforts to reduce its non-fuel O&M expenses, are likely to have boosted its overall earnings performance to some extent.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 34%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PCG



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PG&E this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.64%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PCG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

