PG&E Corporation to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

PG&E Corporation PCG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company posted a negative earnings surprise of 5.71%. However, PCG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.31%.



Let’s take a closer look at the factors that are likely to be reflected in PG&E’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of PCG’s Q2 Earnings

During the second quarter, PCG’s service territories observed warmer-than-normal temperature patterns. This is likely to have boosted demand for electricity from the company’s customers for cooling purposes this spring, which, in turn, must have bolstered PG&E’s revenues.

Strong rate-based growth and favorable outcomes from PCG’s earlier approved general rate case filings are also likely to have aided second-quarter revenue performance.



Solid sales growth expectations, along with PCG’s efforts to reduce its non-fuel operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, might have boosted the company’s second-quarter earnings.

PCG’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.37 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.4%.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 33 cents, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 6.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PCG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PG&E this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PCG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



American Electric Power AEP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $4.76 billion, which indicates a 3.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share.



IDACORP Inc. IDA is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $453.4 million, which indicates a 0.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.31 billion, which calls for a 9.3% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share.

