PG&E Corporation Raises FY25 Core EPS Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corporation (PCG) said it is reaffirming 2025 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $1.30 to $1.36 per share. The company increased guidance range for projected 2025 non-GAAP core earnings to $1.48 to $1.52 per share, from $1.47 to $1.51 per share.

GAAP earnings were $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.43 for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.47 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

