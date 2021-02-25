PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

PG&E Corporation PCG reported adjusted operating earnings per share of 21 cents in fourth-quarter 2020, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents by 10.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 69.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Including one-time items, the company recorded GAAP earnings of 9 cents per share in the fourth quarter against a loss of $1.05 in the prior-year quarter.



For 2020, PG&E Corp.’s adjusted operating EPS came in at $1.61 per share, down 59% from the prior-year quarter’s $3.93. The figure, however, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 by 0.6%.

Revenue Update

PG&E Corp’s total revenues of $4,748 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,675 million by 1.6%. The top line also rose 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.



For 2020, PG&E Corp.’s revenues were $18,469 million, up 7.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $17,129 million. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,790 million by 1.7%.

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses as of Dec 31, 2020, totaled $16,714 million, which declined 38.6% from $27,223 million as of Dec 31, 2019. The decrease was due to lower wildfire-related claims, net of insurance recoveries.



The company reported an operating income of $1,755 million as of Dec 31, 2020, against the operating losses of $10,094 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Interest expenses as of Dec 31, 2020, summed $1,260 million compared with $934 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

2021 Guidance

PG&E Corporation issued 2021 guidance for consolidated GAAP losses of $0.52-$0.38 per share, which includes non-core items.



On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for 2021 core earnings was reaffirmed at $0.95-$1.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings, pegged at $1.00 per share, lies at the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PG&E Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Utility Releases

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.



CMS Energy Corp. CMS reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1.8%.

