PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y

PG&E Corporation PCG reported adjusted operating earnings per share of 89 cents in first-quarter 2020, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 9.2%. The bottom line, moreover, declined 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.04.



Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share compared with 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue Update



PG&E Corp’s total revenues of $4,306 million rose 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,011 million.

Operational Highlights

Operating expenses, as of Mar 31, 2020, totaled $3,651 million, which declined 6% from $3,822 million, as of Mar 31, 2019. The decline was due to a reduction in the cost of electricity and natural gas, and operating and maintenance expenses.



The company reported an operating income of $655 million, as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with an operating income of $189 million, as of Mar 31, 2019.



Interest expenses, as of Mar 31, 2020, summed $254 million compared with $103 million, as of Dec 31, 2019.



Guidance



PG&E Corp. has not provided any guidance for 2020 GAAP earnings and adjusted earnings from operations. However, it has provided 2020 non-core items guidance of approximately $2.1-$2.3 billion after tax for bankruptcy and legal costs, wildfire insurance fund contributions, investigation remedies and delayed cost recovery, and the 2011 GT&S capital audit.



