PG&E Corp. Reaffirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, PG&E Corp. (PCG) reaffirmed its core earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.85 to $1.16 per share and core earnings in a range of $1.07 to $1.13 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.89 to $1.23 per share and core earnings in the range of $1.07 to $1.13 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

