PG&E Corp. Reaffirms FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, PG&E Corp. (PCG) again reaffirmed its adjusted core earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects reported results between a loss of $0.12 per share and earnings of $0.07 per share, compared to prior guidance for earnings in the range of $0.01 to $0.15 per share. However, adjusted core earnings are reaffirmed in the range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

