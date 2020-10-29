PG&E Corp. Reaffirms FY20, FY21 Adj. EPS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, PG&E Corp. (PCG) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020 and 2021.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects a loss in a range of $1.00 to $1.06, compared to prior guidance for a loss of $0.99 to $1.05 per share. Adjusted core earnings are maintained in the range of $1.60 to $1.63 per share.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.14 to $0.26, compared to prior guidance $0.17 to 0.29 per share. Adjusted core earnings are maintained in the range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share for fiscal 2020 and $1.20 per share for fiscal 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.