PG&E Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $472 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $596 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $472 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.28

