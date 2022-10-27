PG&E Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PG&E Corp. (PCG):

Earnings: $0.46 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.09 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.21 in Q3 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $5.39 billion in Q3 vs. $5.46 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.09 to $1.11

