PG&E Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Below are the earnings highlights for PG&E Corp. (PCG):

-Earnings: -$1.09 billion in Q3 vs. $0.08 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.55 in Q3 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $479 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $5.47 billion in Q3 vs. $4.88 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.05

