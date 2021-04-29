PG&E Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $120 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $487 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $4.72 billion from $4.31 billion last year.

PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $487 Mln. vs. $576 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $4.72 Bln vs. $4.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 to $1.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.