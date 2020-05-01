PG&E Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $371M, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $136M, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $576M or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $4.31 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $576M. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $4.31 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

