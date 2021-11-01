PG&E Corp. (PCG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

PG&E Corporation PCG reported adjusted operating earnings per share of 24 cents in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents by 7.7%. The bottom line however improved 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



This upside in adjusted earnings can be attributed to the growth in rate base earnings, the change in shares, and wildfire mitigation costs above authorized.

Including one-time items, the company incurred GAAP loss of 55 cents per share against earnings of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Update

PG&E Corp’s total revenues of $5,465 million rose 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,882 million. Revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,232 million by 4.4%. This year-over-year upside was primarily driven by an increase in both Electric and Natural Gas sales.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Operational Highlights

Operating expenses in the reported quarter totaled $5,161 million, which increased 15.1% from $4,484 million in third-quarter 2020. The decline was due to higher costs of electricity, natural gas, as well as increased operation and maintenance along with wildfire fund expenses.

The company reported an operating income of $304 million compared with $398 million during the previous year’s third quarter.

Interest expenses in third-quarter 2021 totaled $399 million compared with $391 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

On a non-GAAP basis, PG&E Corp. reaffirmed its guidance for 2021 core earnings in the range of 95 cents-$1.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings, pegged at 99 cents per share, lies just below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PG&E Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%.



Avangrid, Inc. AGR reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 13.3%.



DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share of $1.72, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 6%. The bottom line also declined 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.14.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.