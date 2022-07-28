PG&E Corp. (PCG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

PG&E Corporation’s PCG adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 25 cents for the second quarter of 2022 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 16.7%. The bottom line also decreased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 17 cents per share compared with 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Update

PG&E Corp’s total revenues of $5,118 million declined 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $5,215 million. Revenues also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,646 million by 9.4%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Operational Highlights

Operating expenses in the second quarter totaled $4,673 million, which increased 2% from $4,581 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to the higher costs of natural gas and increased wildfire-related claims along with the higher depreciation, amortization and decommissioning expenses.

The company reported an operating income of $445 million for the second quarter compared with $634 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses totaled $411 million compared with $398 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financials

As of Jun 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $239 million compared with $291 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1,639 million as of Jun 30, 2022, compared with $1,230 million in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditures were $4,539 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared with $3,620 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The long-term debt was $44,174 million as of Jun 30, 2022, compared with $38,225 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Guidance

PG&E Corp. reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $1.07-$1.13 per share for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings, pegged at $1.09 per share, lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PG&E Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 8%. The bottom line was also up 14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the second quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $5,183 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,681 million by 8.8%. However, the top line improved 31.9% year over year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of $1.20, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 1.7%. The bottom line also improved 1.7% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

American Electric’s second-quarter revenues of $4,593.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,191.2 million by 9.6%. The reported figure also improved 20.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,817.5 million.

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 10.2% from the year-ago earnings of 59 cents per share.

The company generated operating revenues of $2,819 million in the second quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,763 million by 2%. The top line improved 7.5% from $2,623 million in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.