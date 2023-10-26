PG&E Corp. (PCG) Misses Q3 Earnings, Reaffirms 2023 View

PG&E Corporation’s PCG adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 24 cents in the third quarter of 2023 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents by 14.3%. The bottom line decreased 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share compared with 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Update

In the third quarter, PCG reported total revenues of $5,888 million compared with $5,394 million in the year-ago period. Operating revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,946.1 million by 0.9%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses in the third quarter summed at $5,487 million, which increased 17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $401 million for the quarter compared with $726 million in the year-ago period.

Interest expenses totaled $682 million compared with $525 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financials

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $589 million compared with $734 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $4,270 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023 compared with $2,712 million in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditures were $7,101 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023 compared with $7,411 million in the prior-year period.

The long-term debt was $50,343 million as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $47,742 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

PG&E Corp. reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $1.19-$1.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings, pegged at $1.21 per share, is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PG&E Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Recent Utility Release

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE released third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 9.3%. The bottom line was also up 10.6% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performances of Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources.

For the third quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $7,172 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,453 million by 3.8%. The top line improved 6.7% year over year.

Upcoming Utility Releases

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG:The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.45 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales stands at $10.58 billion, which implies a growth rate of 7.9%. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.75% in the last reported quarter.

Edison International EIX:The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 3.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.71 per share, suggesting a growth rate of 1.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales stands at $17.61 billion, which calls for a growth rate of 2.3%. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.60% in the last reported quarter.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.