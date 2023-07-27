PG&E Corp. (PCG) Misses Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms 2023 View

PG&E Corporation’s PCG adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents in the second quarter of 2023 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 14.8%. The bottom line decreased 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share compared with 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Update

In the second quarter, PCG reported total revenues of $5,290 million compared with $5,118 million in the year-ago period. Operating revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,608.6 million by 5.7%.

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses in the second quarter summed at $4,784 million, which increased 2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $506 million for the quarter compared with $445 million in the year-ago period.

Interest expenses totaled $640 million compared with $411 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financials

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $805 million compared with $734 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2,460 million for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023 compared with $1,639 million in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditures were $4,680 million for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023 compared with $4,539 million in the prior-year period.

The long-term debt was $50,230 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $47,742 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

PG&E Corp. reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $1.19-$1.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings, pegged at $1.21 per share, is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PG&E Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE released second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 6%. The bottom line was also up 8.6% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performances of Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources.

For the second quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $7,349 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,681 million by 10%. The top line improved 41.8% year over year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 3.4%. The bottom line also declined 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $1,875 million, down 3.5% from the year-ago figure. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,922.8 million by 2.5%.

An Upcoming Utility Release

Ameren Corporation AEE has an Earnings ESP of +2.05%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.73 billion, implying growth of 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share. The company’s four-quarter average earnings surprise is 4.70%.

