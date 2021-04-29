PG&E Corp. Maintains FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, PG&E Corp. (PCG) maintained its adjusted core earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.07 to $0.21, compared to prior guidance for a loss of $0.52 to 0.38 per share. However, adjusted core earnings are maintained in the range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.