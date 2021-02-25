Markets
PCG

PG&E Corp. Issues Earnings Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corporation (PCG) said, on a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for 2021 non-GAAP core earnings is $0.95 to $1.05 per share. PG&E also introduced Non-GAAP core earnings per share growth guidance of 10 percent over its five-year plan.

For the fourth-quarter, non-GAAP core earnings was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.68, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More