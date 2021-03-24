PG&E Corp. Appoints Chris Foster As EVP And CFO - Quick Facts

Markets
PG&E Corp. Appoints Chris Foster As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) said Wednesday that it has appointed Chris Foster as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Foster served as Vice President and Interim CFO for PG&E since September 2020 and has held various leadership roles at PG&E and its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company since 2011.

Previously, Foster served as Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations, as well as Director, Integrated Grid Planning and Innovation. Foster served as Chief of Staff for PG&E Corporation's Chairman, CEO and President, after joining the company in Washington, D.C., on the Federal Affairs team. His appointment was effective March 20.

