PG&E Corp. Announces FY22 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG), the holding company for Pacific Gas and Electric Company, on Thursday announced outlook for fiscal 2022.

The company is expecting GAAP earnings between $0.89 to $1.23 per share, which includes non-core items. PG&E Corp. also projects 2022 non-core items guidance in the range of $(210) million to $380 million after tax.

On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for projected 2022 core earnings is expected between $1.07 to $1.13 per share. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share in fiscal 2022.

