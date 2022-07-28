PG&E Corp. Again Reaffirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, utility PG&E Corp. (PCG) slashed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, while again reaffirming core earnings outlook.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.74 to $1.02 per share and core earnings in a range of $1.07 to $1.13 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.85 to $1.16 per share and core earnings in the range of $1.07 to $1.13 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.