PG&E Corp. Raised FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Q4 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, utility PG&E Corp. (PCG) said it now expects core earnings for the full-year 2026 in the range of $1.64 to $1.66 per share, compared to the prior forecast range of $1.62 to $1.66 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $642 million or $0.29 per share, down from $647 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $787 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $658 million or $0.31 per share in the prior-year quarter. The Street was looking for earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PCG is trading on the NYSE at $16.74, down $0.35 or 2.08 percent.

