PG&E Corp. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $647 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $919 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $658 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $647 Mln. vs. $919 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.43 last year.

