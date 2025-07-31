PG&E Corp. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) released earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $521 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $520 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $674 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $5.90 billion from $5.99 billion last year.

PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $521 Mln. vs. $520 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $5.90 Bln vs. $5.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.48 - $1.52

