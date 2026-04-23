PG&E Corp. Q1 Results Rise, Confirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Utility PG&E Corp. (PCG), while reporting higher profit and revenues in its first quarter, on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.

In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 2.2 percent, trading at $17.26.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted core earnings per share of $1.64 to $1.66.

The firm is on track to meet 2 percent to 4 percent non-fuel operating and maintenance or O&M cost reduction target.

In the first quarter, the company's net income available for common shareholders totaled $858 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $607 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Adjusted core earnings were $982 million or $0.43 per share for the period, compared to $728 million or $0.33 per share a year ago.

The company's total operating revenue for the period rose 15.1 percent to $6.88 billion from $5.98 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.