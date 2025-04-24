PG&E Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $607 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $732 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $728 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $5.983 billion from $5.861 billion last year.

PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $607 Mln. vs. $732 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $5.983 Bln vs. $5.861 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.29 to $1.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.