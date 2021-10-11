PG&E Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) shares are sliding on Monday morning trade continuing a downtrend since Friday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $10.10, down 6 percent from the previous close of $10.71 on a volume of 7,511,900. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $8.24-$12.91 on average volume of 18,375,703.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.