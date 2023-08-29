PGE brings forward carbon-neutrality target to 2040 from 2050

Adds CEO comments in paragraph three, adds background in paragraph two on Poland's pollution level in EU

GDANSK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Polish utility PGE PGE.WA on Tuesday brought forward its target of achieving carbon neutrality to 2040, from an earlier target of 2050, and said it expected a cumulative 2024-2030 profit before tax of more than 90 billion zlotys (21.76 billion).

The biggest state-owned utility in Poland, which is expected to surpass Germany as Europe's top power polluter due to its reliance on coal for energy, now expects earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2030 of more than 15 billion zlotys.

"Today we see that the electrification of the economy can be faster, so we have a chance for rapid decarbonization", said CEO Wojciech Dabrowski.

PGE said it plans capital expenditure for 2024-2030 of more than 125 billion zlotys, with investments focused on decarbonization and electrification.

Poland plans to spin off state-owned utilities' coal-fired power plants into a new state-owned company, NABE, making it easier for Warsaw to focus on green energy as many banks steer clear of financing coal-dependent companies.

This August, the utility signed a term-sheet with country's treasury on a coal asset spin-off, after the government offered 849 million zlotys($) for PGE's mining and generation unit.

($1 = 4.1355 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marta Maciag and Marek Strzelecki; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

((Marta.Maciag@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.