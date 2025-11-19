PG&E Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PCG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.73, changing hands as low as $15.59 per share. PG&E Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.97 per share, with $21.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.75. The PCG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.